Drew VerHagen Expected to Make MLB Rehab Start in Springfield this Thursday, July 20

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- St. Louis Cardinals RHP Drew VerHagen is expected to make a Major League Rehab Start for Springfield tomorrow, Thursday, July 20!

Thursday is also our Purina St. Louis Cardinals Adult Soccer Jersey Giveaway (2,000) when the gates open, as well as another Los Cardenales de Springfield Copa Night and Thirsty Thursday, where fans 21+ can enjoy drink specials on all adult beverages throughout the game. First pitch is at 7:05pm. Gates open at 6:05pm.

VerHagen, 32, signed a 2-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals on March 11, 2022. He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the fourth round (154th overall) in the 2012 MLB Draft. The big league veteran has appeared in 181 games, 127 with Detroit from 2014-2019 and 54 games with St. Louis over the last two seasons. VerHagen spent two years pitching for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in Japan from 2020-21, racking up more than 100 strikeouts in both of his pro seasons overseas.

