Surge Drop Second Game in Amarillo

July 19, 2023 - Texas League (TL)







AMARILLO, TX - Brooks Lee had an exceptional game where he had three hits in four at bats with a double, single, home run and an RBI but the Sod Poodles out hit the Surge as a team 11 hits to seven. Amarillo defeated the Wind Surge 7-5 and now lead the series two games to none.

Third-baseman Tanner Schobel made his AA debut tonight for the Wind Surge after being promoted from Cedar Rapids. He hit an RBI single on a ground ball into left field in his very first at bat that gave the Surge an early lead in the top of the first.

The Sod Poodles tied the game in the bottom of the second. Deyvison De Los Santos hit a solo home run over the center field wall.

Brooks Lee had his second extra base hit of the game in the top of the third. He hit a solo home run over the right field wall to lead off the inning and give the Surge the lead back.

Amarillo tied the game back up again in the bottom of the fourth. Neyfy Castillo hit an RBI single on a ground ball to right field.

Wichita took a three-run lead in the top of the seventh. Two runs were brought in by Amarillo pitching walking batters with the bases loaded. The other run was an RBI single on a line drive to right field by Yunior Severino.

The Sod Poodles took the lead for the first time of the ball game in the bottom of the seventh. An RBI hit by Camden Duzenack and a three-run home run by A.J. Yukovich put the Sod Poodles up by one.

One more run was scored by Amarillo in the bottom of the eighth. Vukovich hit an RBI single on a line drive to left field.

Chad Donato started on the mound for the Wind Surge. He pitched five full innings, gave up two runs off five hits and struck out five batters. Taylor Floyd was credited with the loss.

The starting pitcher for Amarillo was Chad Patrick. He pitched six full innings and also gave up two runs off of five hits. He stuck out six batters and walked one more. He earned the win.

The Wichita Wind Surge fall to (7-10, 35-50) and the Amarillo Sod Poodles to (12-5, 46-40).

NOTES: Brooks Lee hit his league-leading 30th double of the season tonight. Tanner Schobel made his AA debut for the Wind Surge from Class A Cedar Rapids. Schobel led the Midwest League in Home Runs, second in RBI and fifth in batting average. The 22-year-old was drafted last year from Virginia Tech.

