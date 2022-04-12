Travs Take Home Opener from Cards

North Little Rock, AR - Kaden Polcovich ripped a go-ahead triple with two out in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Arkansas Travelers to a 4-3 victory in their first home game of the 2022 season. Both teams had the lead in the early and middle innings of the game before the Travs tied it in the sixth. Polcovich became the hero with his two out, two strike triple off the glove of the racing right fielder. His hit capped an eight pitch at-bat. Arkansas overcame three errors and 11 runners left on base to emerge victorious.

Moments That Mattered

* After Riley Unroe's single brought the Travs within a run in the sixth, Polcovich hit a ground ball to the second baseman that looked like a potential double play. However, the throw to second was wild allowing the tying run to score.

* David Ellingson retired the first two hitters in the ninth inning before allowing a ground ball single and hitting a batter. He rallied to strike out Todd Lott to end the game and earn the save.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Matt Scheffler: 2-4, 2 runs

* RHP Devin Sweet: Win, 2 IP, BB, 2 K

News and Notes

* The game endured a 20 minute rain delay during the bottom of the eighth after the Travs had taken the lead.

* The teams combined to go 2-20 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next

The two teams will hook up again on Tuesday morning with a kids day game. RH Connor Jones will make his season debut as the Travs starter against lefty Garrett Williams (0-0, 0.00) for the Cards. First pitch is at 11:05 a.m. and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

Kaden Polcovich hit the go-ahead triple in the 8th inning.

Texas League Stories from April 12, 2022

