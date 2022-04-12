Ruiz Continues His Hot Streak as the Missions Drop Home Opener

SAN ANTONIO - It was a back-and-forth battle between the San Antonio Missions and the Frisco RoughRiders for San Antonio's 2022 home opener. The two clubs traded leads throughout most of the game. However, it was Frisco who spoiled the opening night festivities with a 6-4 victory.

Coming off of a series victory against the Corpus Christi Hooks over the weekend, the San Antonio Missions hosted the Frisco RoughRiders for their opening homestand of the 2022 season. Gabe Mosser got the start and was making his Double-A debut. Mosser fell into some trouble early as Frisco took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. After a lead-off single to J.P. Martinez, who then stole second base, Blaine Crim drove in the game's first run with a double down the left field line.

The Missions offense, coming off a 16-run performance on Sunday, responded by scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Esteury Ruiz began the inning with a base hit and advanced to second base with a stolen base. Following a walk to Connor Hollis, Brandon Dixon singled to load the bases. Mitch Walding, who was hitless over the weekend, picked up his first hit of the season and drove in two runs with a double to right field. The Missions took a 2-1 lead.

Frisco bounced back and tied things up in the top of the second inning. Matt Whatley, the Frisco catcher, drove in a run after hitting a ground ball to shortstop Korry Howell. Dio Arias scored on the play and made it a 2-2 ballgame.

San Antonio continued the early battle and regained the lead once again in the second inning. Korry Howell drew a lead-off walk and stole second base to put himself in scoring position. Agustin Ruiz put the Missions ahead with an RBI single. The Missions took a 3-2 lead.

The RoughRiders tied the game in the top of the fourth inning. A single and an error got the inning started for Frisco. Jonathan Ornelas drove in a run with a single to center field. On the play, Arias, who reached on the error, was thrown out at third base.

In the fifth inning, the Missions offense used some veteran assistance to regain the lead. Esteury Ruiz began the inning with a double and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. He came around to score after a sacrifice fly from Dixon. The Missions took a 4-3 lead.

Jason Blanchard for San Antonio and Grant Wolfram kept the game tied throughout the sixth and seventh innings. Things changed in the top of the eighth inning when Ryan Lillie came on to pitch for San Antonio. With one out in the inning, Crim singled and Ezequiel Duran drew a walk. A groundout from Dustin Harris moved both runners into scoring position. Crim came around to score after Arias reached base on a fielding error from Dixon. The second run of the inning scored on a single from Jonathan Ornelas. Frisco gained a 5-4 lead.

After falling behind 6-4 after a Frisco sacrifice fly, the Missions had chances to score in the bottom of the ninth inning. Tirso Ornelas hit a one-out single and Agustin Ruiz drew a walk. With two outs and two runners on base, Estuery Ruiz came up to the plate representing the game-winning run but struck out looking to end the ballgame.

Post-Game Notes

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 2-2 on the season

Gabe Mosser (AA Debut): ND, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R (2 ER), 5 K

Korry Howell (#15 Padres prospect): 0-3, R, BB, SB, E, K

Tirso Ornelas (#26 Padres prospect): 2-4

Agustin Ruiz (#27 Padres prospect): 2-3, RBI, BB, K

The San Antonio Missions continue their six-game homestand with the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday, April 13th. Right-hander Dwayne Matos (0-0, --) will make his Double-A debut for the Missions. He will be opposed by left-hander Avery Weems (0-0, 27.00) for Frisco. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 120th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Single game tickets are available now and can be purchased online or at the 1st Base Box Office. Season seat memberships are available now. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

