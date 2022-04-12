Lemoine Makes MLB Debut

FRISCO, Texas - 2019 RoughRiders pitcher Jacob Lemoine made his Major League debut with the Oakland Athletics on Friday, April 8th, against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In his debut, Lemoine relieved A's starter Frankie Montas in the sixth inning, allowing one run on one hit and a pair of walks in one inning. Lemoine is a native of Houston, Texas, and played college baseball for the hometown Cougars before being drafted by Texas in the fourth round of 2015's MLB Draft.

Lemoine surfaced at the Double-A level after two years in the Rangers system, and split time in the 2019 season with Frisco and former Triple-A Nashville. While in Frisco, Lemoine held a stifling 0.83 ERA in 26 appearances, prior to his Triple-A promotion. Lemoine made 45 relief appearances with Triple-A Round Rock last season, holding batters to a .203 average and a 7-4 record.

Lemoine is the first former Riders player to make their major league debut in the 2022 season, and the 176th all-time in RoughRiders history.

The RoughRiders begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday night, April 12th, with a 7:05 p.m. start time against the San Antonio Missions. The Riders return home the following Tuesday, April 19th, against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

