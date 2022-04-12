Travs Edge Cards in Opener, 4-3

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers (2-2) struck with a two-out run in the 8th on an RBI triple from DH Kaden Polcovich, breaking a 3-3 tie and vaulting them to the eventual 4-3 win against the Springfield Cardinals (2-2) at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Decisions:

W - RHP Devin Sweet (1-1)

L - RHP Grant Black (0-2)

S - RHP David Ellingson (1)

Notables:

LF Matt Koperniak went 1x3 with a game-tying RBI single in the 4th... 2B Nick Dunn provided a go-ahead RBI walk in the 4th, already the seventh bases-loaded walk drawn by the Cardinals in just four games this season... RHP Grant Black struck out six in 3.2 innings... LHP Domingo Robles made the start and went 4.0+ innings just one run on six hits.

On Deck:

-Tuesday, April 12, 11:05am - SPR LHP Garrett Williams (0-0, 0.00) at Arkansas RHP Connor Jones (0-0, 0.00)

-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060 AM and SpringfieldCardinals.com

