Gomez's Two Homers Power Cards to 5-3 Win
April 12, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
North Little Rock, AR - CF Moises Gomez clubbed a pair of home runs on Tuesday afternoon, powering the Springfield Cardinals (3-2) to the 5-3 win against the Arkansas Travelers (2-3) in game two of the set at Dickey-Stephens Park.
Decisions:
W - RHP Edgar Escobar (1-0)
L - LHP Rob Kaminsky (0-1)
S - RHP Freddy Pacheco (2)
Notables:
CF Moises Gomez notched his third-career multi-homer game with a solo shot in the 3rd and the go-ahead three-run home run in the 4th. LF Todd Lott added an RBI on a groundout in the 4th... 2B Irving Lopez brought in a run in the 9th with an RBI bunt single... RHP Edgar Escobar dealt 4.1 hitless and scoreless relief innings for the win... RHP Freddy Pacheco logged a perfect 9th to notch his second save of the season.
On Deck:
-Wednesday, 6:35pm - SPR RHP Connor Lunn (0-0, 6.23) @ ARK RHP George Kirby (0-0, 3.86)
-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM and SpringfieldCardinals.com
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from April 12, 2022
- Gomez's Two Homers Power Cards to 5-3 Win - Springfield Cardinals
- Alford, Rizzo, Caballero Shine in Loss - Arkansas Travelers
- Travs Take Home Opener from Cards - Arkansas Travelers
- Travs Edge Cards in Opener, 4-3 - Springfield Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.