Gomez's Two Homers Power Cards to 5-3 Win

North Little Rock, AR - CF Moises Gomez clubbed a pair of home runs on Tuesday afternoon, powering the Springfield Cardinals (3-2) to the 5-3 win against the Arkansas Travelers (2-3) in game two of the set at Dickey-Stephens Park.

W - RHP Edgar Escobar (1-0)

L - LHP Rob Kaminsky (0-1)

S - RHP Freddy Pacheco (2)

CF Moises Gomez notched his third-career multi-homer game with a solo shot in the 3rd and the go-ahead three-run home run in the 4th. LF Todd Lott added an RBI on a groundout in the 4th... 2B Irving Lopez brought in a run in the 9th with an RBI bunt single... RHP Edgar Escobar dealt 4.1 hitless and scoreless relief innings for the win... RHP Freddy Pacheco logged a perfect 9th to notch his second save of the season.

-Wednesday, 6:35pm - SPR RHP Connor Lunn (0-0, 6.23) @ ARK RHP George Kirby (0-0, 3.86)

-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM and SpringfieldCardinals.com

