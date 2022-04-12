Hooks Capture Opener in Midland

MIDLAND - Jose Bravo fired five innings of one-run ball while Cesar Salazar and Ross Adolph teamed to drive in six runs Tuesday night as Corpus Christi notched an 11-4 win over the RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Salazar paced Hooks (2-2) hitters by going 4-for-5 with four runs scored out of the seven-hole, including an opposite-field two-run homer to left in the ninth. Luke Berryhill accounted for the other Corpus Christi dinger by driving a two-out solo shot the other way to right field in the fifth.

Adolph, batting ninth, reached base four times, collecting a two-out RBI double in the fourth and a two-run single in the sixth.

Bravo, making his season debut, earned the victory after throwing 50 of 66 pitches for strikes. The 24-year-old from Tijuana scattered seven hits while striking out four without issuing a walk.

Joe Record (1.2 IP) and Jonathan Sprinkle (1.0) both pitched scoreless ball out of the Corpus Christi bullpen.

Grae Kessinger, who turned in a bevy of fine plays at shortstop, set the tone in the first. Kessinger worked a lead-off walk from A's prospect J.T. Ginn and then promptly stole second and third before scoring on a Joe Perez ground ball.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:30 PM as the Hooks send Angle Macuare to the mound for his season debut. The 2-2 RockHounds counter with Ryan Cusick.

