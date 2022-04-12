Alford, Rizzo, Caballero Shine in Loss
April 12, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR-Despite home runs by Jose Caballero and Joe Rizzo as well as four scoreless innings from Peyton Alford, the Arkansas Travelers fell to the Springfield Cardinals, 6-3 on Tuesday. The Travs two homers had put them in front in the third inning but Moises Gomez' second home run of the day, a 3-run shot in the fourth turned the tide for the Cards. Alford kept the Travs in it with four shutout frames in his Double-A debut but Edgar Escobar fired 4.1 shutout hitless innings to keep the Travs down.
Moments That Mattered
* Gomez go-ahead home run came with two out in the fourth inning. It went to the deepest part of the ballpark in left-center field.
* Riley Unroe worked a leadoff walk against Escobar in the seventh but the Cardinals right-hander retired the next three hitters to end the inning. All told, Escobar put down 13 of the 14 hitters to come to the plate against him.
Notable Travs Performances
* 2B Jose Caballero: 1-3, BB, run, HR, RBI
* LHP Peyton Alford: 4 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 7 K
News and Notes
* The seven strikeouts by Alford were the most by a Travs pitcher so far this season.
* The school kids day, day game attracted a crowd of 7,190.
Up Next
Game three of the series is Wendesday night with right-hander George Kirby (0-0, 3.86) on the hill opposed by righty Connor Lunn (0-0, 6.23). It is the Dog Days of Summer and fans can bring their dog. First pitch is at 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from April 12, 2022
- Gomez's Two Homers Power Cards to 5-3 Win - Springfield Cardinals
- Alford, Rizzo, Caballero Shine in Loss - Arkansas Travelers
- Travs Take Home Opener from Cards - Arkansas Travelers
- Travs Edge Cards in Opener, 4-3 - Springfield Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.