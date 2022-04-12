Surge Drops Four in a Row to Open Season

Wichita, KS - Northwest Arkansas scored eight first inning runs, and the Wind Surge comeback fell short in an 8-6 loss in the road-opener. The Wind Surge have opened the season dropping their first four games.

Wind Surge starter Brandon Lawson did not retire a batter in his first start, allowing eight runs, six earned on five hits in the defeat. The Surge defense committed a pair of errors and have had a miscue in each of the first four games.

Bryan Sammons put up a fight going three innings without letting up a run. He set the pace for the remaining bullpen pitchers as the Naturals went the rest of the game without a run.

Dashawn Keirsey lit a fire for the Wind Surge. Keirsey struck a two run RBI beginning the rally for Surge in the fourth inning.

With three runs from the Surge at the top of the fourth, the Surge continued to battle, collecting another three runs in the fifth. Spencer Steer extended his hit streak to four games on a single ground ball and scored on an RBI from Cole Sturgeon.

NOTES: Spencer Steer builds a four game hit streak...Edouard Julien stole a base in the first inning and left the game with an apparent injury.

COMING UP: Wichita will continue their six game series against the Naturals Wednesday evening (4/13). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm. Matt Canterino returns to the mound as starting pitcher for the Surge and Alec Marsh will start for the Naturals. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com and Windsurge.com.

