Travs Sweep Naturals out of Town

August 7, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers played another well-rounded game and finished off a sweep of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 4-1, on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Ljay Newsome earned the win on the mound by firing six shutout innings on just 66 pitches. The offense struck early with a three-run first inning and the Travs had control from that point on. This marks the fourth sweep of the season for Arkansas and they finished the homestand with a 6-1 record.

Moments That Mattered

* Cal Raleigh punctuated the first inning with a two-run blast to right field, his first homer with the Travs.

* The Naturals threatened in the third inning, putting two men aboard with none out. A line drive to shortstop turned into a double play when they doubled the runner off second and then Aaron Knapp made a diving catch in shallow left field for the third out.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Luis Liberato: 3-4, run, 2B

* C Cal Raleigh: 2-4, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Ljay Newsome: Win, 6 IP, 2 H, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Mike Ahmed returned to the Travs lineup, after being activated from the injured list earlier in the day. Batting seventh and playing shortstop, he went 1-3 with a run batted in.

* The Travs are now 4-4 in games where they have the opportunity to sweep a series.

Up Next

The Travs hit the road for a four game series in Springfield starting Thursday night. Right-hander Logan Gilbert (1-2, 3.80) makes the start against righty Alex FaGalde (3-1, 1.29). First pitch is at 7:10 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.