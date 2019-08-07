Naturals Swept in North Little Rock

August 7, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Arkansas Travelers completed the three-game sweep over the Naturals on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park by a final of 4-1. Northwest Arkansas finished the seven-game road trip with a 1-6 record.

Arkansas grabbed an early 3-0 lead against starter, Scott Blewett (0-1, 9.00 ERA) in the first inning, four batters in; but Blewett settled in. The 6-6 right-hander, retired six straight and seven of the last eight and worked his expected three innings to start the ballgame on Wednesday night. He allowed three runs on three hits with three strikeouts and a hit batter over his three innings.

The Travelers grab another run in the fourth inning against right-hander, Ofriedy Gomez who pitched his lone two innings of relief. Gomez retired the final five batters faced with a pair of strikeouts in the contest.

Northwest Arkansas trailed 4-0 until the eighth inning. Blake Perkins singled with one out and stole second base to set-up a two-out single by Dairon Blanco to crack the scoreboard against reliever, Art Warren. The bats were stymied throughout the first seven innings by starter, Ljay Newsome (2-2, 2.08 ERA) for six frames and former Natural, Matt Tenuta in the seventh.

Left-hander, J.C. Cloney fires the final three innings and struck out four without allowing a run in the contest.

Perkins and Jordan George led the offense with a pair of hits each. George has hit safely in in three straight games and five of his last 10 at-bats while Perkins has hits in four of his seven at-bats. Blanco finished with a hit, along with Khalil Lee who extended his hitting streak to four games. Angelo Castello accounted for the other hit.

The Naturals (45-67/14-30) will head home for a four-game series against Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) starting on Thursday, August 8 with right-hander, Jackson Kowar (2-4, 3.02 ERA) to take the hill against right-hander, Parker Curry (4-5, 3.04 ERA) for the Drillers.

Join the "Voice of the Naturals," Benjamin Kelly on 92.1-FM, the Ticket and the Naturals Radio Network for a 6:45 Indigo Sky Casino Pregame Show leading up to the 7:05 p.m.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.