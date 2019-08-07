Hooks Fall to Riders; Arauz Stays Hot at the Plate

FRISCO, TX - The middle innings escaped the Hooks in a 9-3 defeat to the RoughRiders on Tuesday night. Jonathan Arauz continued his strong series with a two-hit, two RBI night in the loss.

Ryan Pressly started the game on MLB rehab working one scoreless inning to open the game with two strikeouts. Right-hander Yohan Ramirez worked the bulk of the innings after that and was saddled with the loss allowing seven runs in four frames.

The Corpus Christi offense scored first for the second consecutive night. Bryan De La Cruz scored on a JJ Matijevic grounder to open things in the first inning.

Ramirez didn't run into trouble until the third when the frame started a streak of five straight innings with at least one run for Frisco.

The Hooks trailed 5-1 in the sixth when Arauz connected on his triple to left-center field. He is now five for his last eight at the plate in this series after connecting on a double earlier in the contest.

With the score now 5-3, Frisco dealt the big blow with a three-run home run by Eliezer Alvarez to erase the Arauz triple and put the RoughRiders ahead by five. They would not look back, adding two more runs in the seventh inning to cap the offense.

Corpus Christi goes for the series in the finale at Dr Pepper Ballpark for the 2019 season on Wednesday. Lefty Brett Adcock takes the mound for the Hooks at 7:05 P.M. before the road trip continues in Midland for four games on Thursday.

