"Swing for Your Seats" Gives Fans Chance at Free Hooks Season Tickets

August 7, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - Have you ever dreamed of stepping up to the plate at Whataburger Field and hitting a home run? On Friday, August 23, the Hooks are offering fans three chances to "Swing For Your Seats" to score free 2020 season tickets and other prizes.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., all new and renewing season members who placed a deposit ($100 per seat) before August 23 are invited to participate in the event. The Hooks will provide them with a wooden bat that they will use to swing for the fences.

"We're excited to host this unique opportunity for our new and renewing season members," said Zach Kaddatz, Hooks Director of Premium & Membership Sales. "We've seen the popularity of having fans take batting practice at Whataburger Field, such as our Father's Day package and various group outings, but we wanted to raise the stakes a bit for our season members to offer them a chance at free seats and prizes. The Hooks lead the league in home runs, now we want to see if our fans can tack on a few more!"

Here's how Swing For Your Seats will work: Members will be given three (3) total pitches - regardless of if they swing or not - from a pitching machine to try to hit a home run or outfield target. A home run hit on the fly will secure that fan the number of seats they placed a deposit for in 2020 for free, with a maximum of four seats (i.e. a fan who placed a deposit for two seats wins two seats; a deposit for six seats wins the maximum four seats). Batters can also take aim at targets placed in the outfield, which hit on the fly will net special prizes.

A full set of rules and guidelines is available on the Hooks website, including how to designate a pinch-hitter.

For more information about Swing For Your Seats or to secure your 2020 season membership, call 361-561-HOOK (4665) or stop by the Whataburger Field Box Office.

