Yadier Molina Expected in Springfield for Rehab Starting Thursday

August 7, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that C Yadier Molina is expected to join the Springfield Cardinals on a Major League Rehab Assignment at Hammons Field beginning Thursday, August 8.

First pitch for Thursday's Cardinals game vs. Arkansas Travelers is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. with gates opening at 6:10 p.m.

Thursday is our Aaron Sachs & Associates Route 66 Super Soft Shirt Giveaway for 2,000 fans in addition to a Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night.

One of the most iconic Cardinals of all time, Molina is a nine-time National League All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner. This year, he is batting .261 with four home runs and 36 RBIs in 71 games. He has been on the I.L. since July 11.

The two-time World Series Champion entered the 2019 season ranked among St. Louis Cardinals all-time leaders in games played (1,870, 4th), hits (1,850, 10th), doubles (355, 7th), RBIs (859, 9th), at-bats (6,551, 6th), extra-base hits (508, 11th) and sacrifice flies (65, 3rd).

Additionally, he ranks among catching leaders in Major League history in career hits (13th), doubles (10th) and RBIs (20th). Since 2006, Molina leads MLB catchers in hits (1,717), and he is one of just seven qualified catchers to record four season with a .300+ season batting mark.

Molina, a four-time Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winner, has caught 100+ games in 14 straight seasons (2005-present), the only Major League catcher to do so in that span and third-longest stretch in MLB history behind Bob Boone (15) and Ivan Rodriguez (17).

Molina arrives in Springfield following a four-game rehab stint with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds, where he went 2-for-8 with one home run, two runs and five RBIs from August 2-5.

Molina has had four previous starts in Springfield, also on rehab assignments, from August 27-28, 2014 and June 2-3, 2018. Molina is 5-for-11 with three doubles and three RBIs in his four games with Springfield. The Cardinals are 3-1 in those games.

