RockHounds Drop Series Finale to Amarillo

August 7, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds





Taylor Kohlwey started Amarillo's scoring with a bunt and ended it with a blast ... and a game-winning blast, at that ... as the Sod Poodles completed a three-game sweep of the RockHounds with a 3-2 win Wednesday night at Security Bank Ballpark.

Kohlwey and Taylor Trammell opened the top of the third with back-to-back bunt singles and scored on a sacrifice fly by Edward Oliveras (see below) and Owen Miller's RBI single.

Greg Deichmann (see below) singled with one out in the last of the fifth and stole second. Collin Theroux ripped a single to left and Mickey McDonald lifted a sacrifice fly to right to put the 'Hounds on the board.

Kohlwey led off the seventh and pulled Matt Milburn's 0-1 pitch down the right field line and onto the grass berm for a solo home run that would provide the final margin of victory for Amarillo.

The RockHounds got back-to-back doubles from Tyler Ramirez and Taylor Motter to open the seventh, with Ramirez scoring to cut the deficit to 3-2, but could not push the tying run across.

Notables

Amarillo (28-17) has built its lead in the Texas League South to six games over the RockHounds and Corpus Christi Hooks (both 22-23) with Frisco (20-24) 6½ back.

Edward Oliveras now shares the Texas League lead in runs batted in. His third-inning sac fly produced his 70th RBI, tying former Corpus Christi Hook Abraham Toro (now at Triple-A).

Greg Deichmann returned to the RockHounds lineup for the first time in seven weeks (he has been out with a hamstring injury since June 20) and made his presence felt. Greg went 1-for-4 (a technicality in the rulebook cost him a second hit) and he stole two bases (he is 17-of-19 in steals for the season).

Tyler Ramirez (1-for-4, run, double) has hit in six straight games (7-for-22, .318) with a double, two home runs and four RBI.

Next Game

Thursday, August 8 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Security Bank Ballpark 7:00 p.m. (Gates open 6:00)

Thirsty Thursday

- First of a four-game series and fourth of a seven-game homestand

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 6:15 p.m.

Probable Starters

CC: Brandon Bailey (RH, 3-3, 3.49)

RH: Kyle Friedrichs (RH, 5-6, 3.47)

Texas League Stories from August 7, 2019

