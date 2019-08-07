Drillers Strike Early, Take Tuesday's Game from Cardinals
August 7, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
TULSA, Ok. - For the second straight night, the Tulsa Drillers (24-20, 61-52) swung in front in the first inning and never looked back, taking a 10-0 win against the Springfield Cardinals (21-23, 51-63) on Tuesday night.
DECISIONS:
W: LHP Leo Crawford (1-0)
L: RHP Angel Rondon (4-4)
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:
-Tulsa LF Drew Avans led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run, lifting the Drillers into the 1-0 lead.
-Tulsa added two in the fourth and one in the fifth, before rattling off four runs in the seventh on an RBI single by CF Cody Thomas, a two-run base hit from 2B Angelo Mora and an RBI single from C Connor Wong, increasing the lead to 8-0.
-The Drillers added two final runs in the eighth when SS Errol Robinson drove a fly ball to deep right field. RF Johan Mieses tried to make a lunging catch on the warning track, but the ball knocked off his glove and charomed over the wall for a two-run home run, making it 10-0.
NOTABLES:
-2B Irving Lopez extended his hitting streak to nine games with a base hit.
-LF Lars Nootbaar went 2x4 with a pair of singles.
-RF Johan Mieses, 3B Elehuris Montero and C Julio Rodriguez each added a single apiece.
WHAT'S ON DECK:
-The Cardinals conclude the trip in Tulsa on Wednesday at 7:05pm. Catch all the action live on Jock 98.7 FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in at 7pm for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.
