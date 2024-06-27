Travs Stopped Short in Springfield

June 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - A late push by the Arkansas Travelers was not enough on Wednesday night as they fell to the Springfield Cardinals by a score of 4-1. The Travs did not have a hit until the seventh inning but ended up leaving the bases loaded in that frame. They dented the scoreboard in the ninth while putting four hits on the board. Starter Blas Castano was perfect through three innings and worked his second longest outing of the season (5.1 IP) but took the loss. Cardinals starter Cooper Hjerpe threw five no-hit innings for the second consecutive start to earn his second straight win.

Moments That Mattered

* Springfield got to Castano in the fourth after a lead off walk. With one out a base hit drove in the game's first run. Then after another hit, an errant throw on a double steal brought in another.

* Arkansas scored in the ninth on a two out single by Victor Labrada. A base hit by Kaden Polcovich followed and brought the tying run to the plate but Jake Anchia's deep fly ball to centerfield was caught.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hogan Windish: 2-3, BB, 2B, SB

* RHP Reid Morgan: 1.2 IP, H, 2 K

News and Notes

* Labrada and Brock Rodden both made their Travs and Double-A debuts after being promoted from High-A Everett yesterday.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with LHP Danny Wirchansky (3-3, 3.08) starting against RHP Trent Baker (3-5, 6.41). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.