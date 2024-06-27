Steady Wirchansky Paces Travs to Win

June 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield, MO - Danny Wirchansky delivered his third consecutive quality start and the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Springfield Cardinals, 7-2 on Thursday night. The Travs never trailed in the game but only led by a run before putting the contest away with a four-run top of the ninth. Wirchansky earned his fourth win of the year authoring his longest outing of the season at 6.1 innings. Logan Evans preserved a one-run advantage by getting a double play to end the seventh inning and then Luis Curvelo did the same with a scoreless eighth.

Moments That Mattered

* Morgan McCullough hit a fly ball that dropped just fair inside the left field line for an RBI triple in the second inning.

* Wirchansky retired 10 in a row from the final out of the third inning through the end of the sixth.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Ben Ramirez: 3-4, 2 runs, 2B

* LHP Danny Wirchansky: Win, 6.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 3 K

News and Notes

* Wirchansky allowed his first two earned runs in five starts in the month of June.

* Evans pitched on consecutive nights for the first time this season.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with RHP Jimmy Joyce (0-3, 5.87) starting against RHP Max Rajcic (6-6, 4.95). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

