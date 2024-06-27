Ullola Terrific, Hooks Take Down Riders

June 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







FRISCO - Miguel Ullola pitched five perfect innings to begin his Wednesday night start in the Metroplex, helping send the Hooks to a 5-3 triumph over the RoughRiders as Corpus Christi leveled its second half record to 1-1.

Ullola, who leads Double-A baseball in strikeouts by fanning 98 in 71 1/3 innings, retired the first 15 Frisco batters in order. The 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic struck out seven, including four in a row to get to the sixth.

The Hooks jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to a two-out rally in the second. Pascanel Ferreras and Colin Price notched consecutive singles, with Price capitalizing on a wild pitch to plate the game's first run. Kenedy Corona was next and sent a liner into straightaway center. Daniel Mateo broke in on the drive and failed to make the catch, allowing Price to score with the ball skipping to the fence.

Jordan Brewer opened the fourth inning with his fourth home run on the year. Later in the inning, doubles by Pascanel Ferreras and Kenedy Corona made it 4-0 Corpus Christi.

Corona single-handedly added insurance in the ninth. After sending an 0-2 pitch into right field for his second knock of the day, Corona stole second and then third before cruising home on a wild pitch.

A walk and Alex De Goti's double began the Frisco sixth, accounting for the first baserunners allowed by Ullola. Those runs came home via a groundout and sac fly.

Kasey Ford retired four of five RoughRiders while, after working a 1-2-3 eighth, Alejandro Torres held off a two-out rush in the ninth for his first Double-A save.

