Lars Nootbaar Expected to Rehab at Hammons Field Friday

June 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that OF Lars Nootbaar is expected to begin a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field this Friday, June 28. He is expected to stay with the club all weekend.

The Cardinals host the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners) all weekend long. This weekend is jam-packed with exciting promotions.

Friday, June 28, 7:05 PM

Loren Cook Company Keith Guttin Retiring Legend Bobblehead giveaway for 2,000 fans

Postgame Fireworks Show

Specialty MSU crossover jerseys, available for auction benefiting MSU Baseball

Saturday, June 29, 6:35 PM

St. Louis Cardinals Ozzie Smith 'Wizard' Bobblehead giveaway for 2,000 fans

Specialty MSU crossover jerseys, available for auction benefiting MSU Baseball

Sunday, June 30, 6:05 PM

Central Bank of the Ozarks Performance Ghost Panel Cap Giveaway for 2,000 fans

Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday with free ice cream for kids

MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases after the game

Nootbaar has spent the last three seasons primarily with St. Louis after making his MLB debut on 6/22/21. He took the world by storm during the 2023 World Baseball Classic when he helped Team Japan win the WBC Championship and became an international fan favorite. Nootbaar went on to hit .261 with 14 home runs as the Cardinals primary leadoff hitter in 2023.

The El Segundo, CA native came through Springfield with a 33-game stint in Double-A in 2019. He rehabbed with the club back in the first homestand of this season on Opening Day April 9. Gates for Friday's game will open at 6:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.