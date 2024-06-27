Lars Nootbaar Expected to Rehab at Hammons Field Friday
June 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that OF Lars Nootbaar is expected to begin a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field this Friday, June 28. He is expected to stay with the club all weekend.
The Cardinals host the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners) all weekend long. This weekend is jam-packed with exciting promotions.
Friday, June 28, 7:05 PM
Loren Cook Company Keith Guttin Retiring Legend Bobblehead giveaway for 2,000 fans
Postgame Fireworks Show
Specialty MSU crossover jerseys, available for auction benefiting MSU Baseball
Saturday, June 29, 6:35 PM
St. Louis Cardinals Ozzie Smith 'Wizard' Bobblehead giveaway for 2,000 fans
Specialty MSU crossover jerseys, available for auction benefiting MSU Baseball
Sunday, June 30, 6:05 PM
Central Bank of the Ozarks Performance Ghost Panel Cap Giveaway for 2,000 fans
Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday with free ice cream for kids
MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases after the game
Nootbaar has spent the last three seasons primarily with St. Louis after making his MLB debut on 6/22/21. He took the world by storm during the 2023 World Baseball Classic when he helped Team Japan win the WBC Championship and became an international fan favorite. Nootbaar went on to hit .261 with 14 home runs as the Cardinals primary leadoff hitter in 2023.
The El Segundo, CA native came through Springfield with a 33-game stint in Double-A in 2019. He rehabbed with the club back in the first homestand of this season on Opening Day April 9. Gates for Friday's game will open at 6:05 PM.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from June 27, 2024
- Tenerowicz Leaves the Yard as Chanclas Fall to RockHounds - San Antonio Missions
- Wichita Outlasted in First Extra Innings Contest in Second Half by Northwest Arkansas - Wichita Wind Surge
- Cooper Johnson Blasts Grand Slam, Five-Run Fifth Pushes Riders Over Hooks - Frisco RoughRiders
- Steady Wirchansky Paces Travs to Win - Arkansas Travelers
- Sod Poodles Fall Behind in Series in Tulsa - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Campos and Freeland Spark Second Straight Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Cardinals Drop Thursday Affair with Travs - Springfield Cardinals
- Lars Nootbaar Expected to Rehab at Hammons Field Friday - Springfield Cardinals
- Drillers Announce 2nd Half Promotional Schedule - Tulsa Drillers
- Travs Stopped Short in Springfield - Arkansas Travelers
- Homestand Highlights: July 1st - July 3rd - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- David Festa Called up to Twins, Becomes 29th Wind Surge Alum to Reach MLB - Wichita Wind Surge
- The One Not Known to Walk: Zebby Matthews Utilizing Time in Wichita to Unknown Heights in Pro Baseball Landscape - Wichita Wind Surge
- Ullola Terrific, Hooks Take Down Riders - Corpus Christi Hooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Cardinals Drop Thursday Affair with Travs
- Lars Nootbaar Expected to Rehab at Hammons Field Friday
- Cooper Hjerpe Dazzles Again, Tosses Five Hitless Innings
- Long Ball Sinks Springfield in First Game of Second Half
- Springfield's Cooper Hjerpe Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week