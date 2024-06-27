Cardinals Drop Thursday Affair with Travs

June 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (38-34) lost to the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday night 7-2. With the victory for Arkansas, the Travelers now lead the final regular season series between the two teams two games to one heading into play Friday.

Decisions:

W: Danny Wirchansky (4-3)

L: Trent Baker (3-6)

Notables:

In his first Double-A career plate appearance, Dakota Harris drove in a run on the first pitch he saw with a sacrifice fly to left.

For the second straight night, the Cardinals threw out a Traveler at home. In the top of the sixth, Jacob Buchberger tossed to Dakota Harris who threw home to Luis Rodriguez, nabbing Brock Rodden at home.

Matt Lloyd failed to homer in the game, ending his streak of four-straight games with a home run. It was the first time in his career he completed the feat. He was the eighth Springfield Cardinal all-time to complete it. There has never been a Springfield Cardinal to hit a home run in five straight games.

The Cardinals committed four errors Thursday. It marked a season high.

On Deck:

Friday, June 28, 7:05 PM: ARK RHP Jimmy Joyce (0-3, 5.87) vs SPR RHP Max Rajcic (6-6, 4.95)

Loren Cook Company Keith Guttin Retiring Legend Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000), Friday Night Fireworks, Lars Nootbaar expected to begin an MLB Rehab Assignment

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live and MiLB.TV

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.