Homestand Highlights: July 1st - July 3rd

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will be hosting the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) for three games beginning on Monday, July 1st. The short homestand begins with our only Monday home game of the season featuring $1 Hot Dogs, followed by Buck-A-Brat on Tuesday, and then the LARGEST Fireworks Spectacular in Northwest Arkansas following the game on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Monday, July 1 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT PRESENTED BY TYSON FOODS, INC.

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. on Monday night.

UNUSED TICKET NIGHT - Any unused and unscanned tickets from the 2024 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value to Monday's game.

Tuesday, July 2 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

GAME PRESENTED BY STARTUP JUNKIE FEATURING JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

GAME SPONSOR - The Naturals game against the Cardinals is presented by Startup Junkie.

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 brats courtesy of Johnsonville on Tuesday night.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

Wednesday, July 3 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

3RD OF JULY FIREWORKS WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

3RD OF JULY FIREWORKS - The best in sight and sound will be on full display as fans will be treated to the LARGEST Fireworks Spectacular in ALL of Northwest Arkansas following the game.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Wednesday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand located down the first base concourse.

Thursday, July 4 - 4th at the Field, 6:30 P.M. (Gates at 5:30 P.M.) **SPECIAL EVENT*

4TH AT THE FIELD PRESENTED BY WALMART

4TH AT THE FIELD - The special event on Independence Day is presented by Walmart and features an exhibition game between the Ban Johnson All-Stars and the Nevada Griffons, which will be followed by our 4th of July Fireworks show. The Naturals are on the ROAD in Springfield on July 4th.

LEARN MORE - https://www.milb.com/northwest-arkansas/events/4th-at-the-field

Northwest Arkansas Naturals' games are available on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). Fans can also watch on connected devices with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio), alongside other Kansas City Royals' affiliates if selected as your favorite MLB team. In addition, fans can watch it for free any time on the Bally Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.

