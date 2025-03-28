Open Interviews at Arvest Ballpark for Select Game Day Positions the Week of March 31st

March 28, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - With the start of the 2025 season quickly approaching, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced today that they will host 'Open Interviews' at Arvest Ballpark the week of March 31st between the hours of 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Available part-time, Game Day positions include Bat Boy/Clubhouse Attendants, Grounds Crew, and Parking Attendants.

Those interested in one of the positions below can stop by our Administrative Offices at Arvest Ballpark to fill out an application and participate in an interview. The 'Open Interviews' will take place Monday, March 31st through Friday, April 4th between the hours of 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS NATURALS

Bat Boys & Clubhouse Attendant

Responsible for a clean baseball environment, primarily in the dugout areas for all the players, coaches, and umpires throughout the course of pre-game, during the game, and post-game. Will be responsible for retrieving bats and other equipment, foul balls, and keeping the umpires furnished with liquids among various other tasks assigned by the Clubhouse Coordinators.

Grounds Crew

Grounds crew is needed for home games, high school games, and other special events. Duties involve batting practice tear down, cleaning equipment, 5th inning drag, and post-game patching. Applicants must be able to lift a minimum of 50 pounds, be willing and able to work in various weather conditions.

Parking Attendants

Naturals Parking Attendants are the front-line employees of our Gameday Associate Customer Service Team. Parking attendants are asked to process digital transactions on an iPad as vehicles enter the Arvest Ballpark parking lot.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from March 28, 2025

Open Interviews at Arvest Ballpark for Select Game Day Positions the Week of March 31st - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.