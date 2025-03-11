Arvest Ballpark to be 'Cashless' Beginning in 2025

March 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - In an effort to increase overall ballpark convenience and to further streamline and enhance fan experiences throughout the ballpark, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced today that Arvest Ballpark will be a cashless venue beginning in 2025. This will include transactions involving food and beverage, merchandise, parking, and all other parts of a Naturals game or event.

Naturals fans can continue to use all major credit cards and US debit cards as well as secure forms of digital payments such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. All existing Naturals Gift Cards are also still valid and can be used throughout the ballpark. As part of this transition, the Naturals have added more payment devices to our concessions, parking lot, and kids zone locations as the club looks forward to providing faster lines, quicker transaction times, increased safety, and enhanced customer convenience for fans.

The Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office will still accept both cash along with credit card payments towards the purchase of all ticket options, including single-game tickets, and all of our ticket package options.

Fans are encouraged to view the Arvest Ballpark A-Z Fan Guide for a full list of ballpark policies.

The Naturals will host the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) on Tuesday, April 8th at 7:05 p.m. for Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark. The team begins the season on the road in Tulsa on Friday, April 4th.

