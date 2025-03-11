Riders Prepare for Massive Month of April at Riders Field

March 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, are almost ready for an exciting month of April jam-packed with baseball!

Before the RoughRiders season opens, catch college baseball at Riders Field as Texas Tech and Oklahoma clash in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday, April 1st at 6:30 p.m. Grab a ticket to the college baseball game and a bullpen ticket for Opening Weekend, all for just $25. General admission tickets for the event are available here.

Head back to Riders Field for Opening Weekend and take advantage of our great ticket offer with the Feed the Family 4-Pack. This includes 4 tickets and a $40 concession credit for $100. Click here to purchase now!

The season begins on Opening Day, when the Riders will host postgame fireworks with a view from the field on Friday, April 4th. Every day of the weekend will also include a 2025 Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Avondale Dealerships!

-Friday, April 4th: Opening Day, Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Avondale Dealerships, Postgame Fireworks, live music in Bull Moose Saloon with Random Walk

On Saturday, April 5th, the RoughRiders will host a Team Autograph Session presented by Verizon 5G Home Internet before the game. Plus, bring your to kids out to run the bases presented by Raising Cane's after the game like the RoughRiders do. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for this 7:05 p.m. game.

-Saturday, April 5th: Pregame Team Autograph Session presented by Verizon 5G Home Internet, Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Avondale Dealerships, Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's

Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's returns to Riders Field on Sunday, April 6th with pregame catch on the field. Have your dog join the fun with Bark in the Park where dogs get in free with a ticketed human. The final day of the weekend will also include Mascot Mania, during which local mascots will flock to Riders Field! Mascots include Pokey (Portillo's), Biscuit (Allen Americans), Walnut and Rufus (Play Frisco), Boots (Trinity FC) and Lightning (Dallas Wings).

-Sunday, April 6th: Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's, Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Avondale Dealerships, Bark in the Park, Mascot Mania

The RoughRiders continue their opening month with T-Money Tuesday on Tuesday, April 15th, where they will honor RoughRiders super fan T-Money with a sunglasses giveaway. It's also Jackie Robinson Day across baseball, so the Riders will play as their alternate identity the Dallas Black Giants for the game!

-Tuesday, April 15th: T-Money Tuesday with sunglasses giveaway, Dallas Black Giants

Tribute to the Stop Sign presented by Benjamin Franklin Plumbing makes a complete stop at Riders Field on Thursday, April 17th along with Thirsty Thursday. Get the best drink specials in North Texas at Riders Field on this night!

-Thursday, April 17th: Tribute to the Stop Sign presented by Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Thirsty Thursday

The final home weekend in the month opens with Dallas Wings Night and Girl Scout Night on Friday, April 18th. Wings mascot Lightning will be at Riders Field and the Riders will wear specialty jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds to benefit the Dallas Wings Community Fund. Stay late and watch fireworks from the field for Fireworks Friday as well!

Take advantage of the great ticket offer for Dallas Wings Night! For a ticket add-on price of $15, receive a RoughRiders x Wings Cobranded Shooting Sleeve and Sweatbands Pack! For the ticket offer, click here.

-Friday, April 18th: Dallas Wings Night, Fireworks Friday, Girl Scout Night

On Saturday, April 19th, it is Pickleball Night with in-game pickleball matches! It's also Future Riders Night with youth baseball teams and those kiddos can stay until after the game to run the bases just like the Riders do!

Take advantage of the great ticket offer for Pickleball Night! Receive 2 tickets for the night and 2 RoughRiders Pickleball Paddle Covers for just $29! For the ticket offer, style="color: blue; text-decoration: underline;">click here.

-Saturday, April 19th: Pickleball Night, Future Riders Night, Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's

The weekend closes with Bark in the Park and Kids Sunday Funday on Sunday, April 20th. Get to the ballpark early for an Easter Egg Hunt in the ballpark and pregame catch on the field.

-Sunday, April 20th: Pregame egg hunt, Bark in the Park, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's.

The month ends out with games on Tuesday, April 29th and Wednesday, April 30th! April 29th's game is a 12:05 p.m. first pitch for Work from Home!

-Tuesday, April 29th: Work from Home

-Wednesday, April 30th: Tickets start at $11.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2025 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

