David Festa Called up to Twins, Becomes 29th Wind Surge Alum to Reach MLB

June 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge alumnus to reach MLB counter jumps to 29 strong as 2023 Wind Surge pitcher David Festa has been called up to the Minnesota Twins this morning, set to make his big league debut as a starter for the Twins on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks this afternoon at 2:40 PM CT.

A 13th round selection by the Twins out of Seton Hall in the 2021 MLB Draft, Festa threw 80 innings across 21 appearances (19 starts) for Wichita, amounting to a 3-3 record, a 4.39 ERA, and a team-leading 104 strikeouts. The New Jersey native also represented Minnesota in the 2023 All-Star Futures Game, striking out a batter in his lone inning of work.

The 6'6" 185-pounder moved up to Triple-A St. Paul in late August and has carved a combined 4-3 record and 3.63 ERA in 17 starts wearing Saints colors between 2023 and 2024, with 102 strikeouts in just 72 innings pitched. Festa becomes the 29th former Wind Surge player to reach MLB in team history and third in 2024, alongside Jair Camargo (Minnesota Twins, April 16, 2024) and David Bañuelos (Baltimore Orioles, April 22, 2024).

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.