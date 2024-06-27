Drillers Announce 2nd Half Promotional Schedule

This week, the Tulsa Drillers began the second half of the 2024 baseball season, and a number of great promotional events are scheduled for fans attending games at ONEOK Field over the next three months.

The events include MANY promotions that have just been released.... Drum roll, please!

Highlighted by the 12th Annual Mickey Mantle Night (June 29), Back-to-Back-to-Back Independence Fireworks Extravaganzas (July 4 - 6), Raft Racers Weekend (August 14 - 18), OKC Thunder Night (September 6) and Harry Potter Night (September 7).

Plus, there are eleven post-game Fireworks Shows left on the schedule!

Details on some of the biggest games and events are below. Be sure to read until the very end as some of the biggest events will take place towards the end of the season!

Pick out your favorites and make plans to get to ONEOK Field before the summer is over!!!

Highlights:

Saturday, June 29 - Commemorating the Commerce Comet, the Drillers will be giving away 2,000 Mickey Mantle 1962 American League MVP Commemorative Rings and ending the night with a HUGE postgame Fireworks Show presented by Central Bank, NewsChannel 8, Z104.5 The Edge & 97.1 The Sports Animal.

July 4 - 6 Independence Fireworks EXTRAVAGANZAS!

Thursday, July 4; Friday, July 5 & Saturday, July 6 will be the Drillers Independence Fireworks Extravaganzas! The three BIGGEST Fireworks Shows of the year!

The weekend fun is presented by River Spirit Casino Resort, Jim Glover Chevrolet, & Delta Dental of Oklahoma

As a special bonus, Friday, July 5 is Military Appreciation Night - Current & former Military members can receive two FREE Field Reserved game tickets & FREE parking courtesy of Jim Glover Chevrolet.

July 11 - 14: TulsaSound Weekend Presented by Busch Light

Thursday, July 11 - TulsaSound Weekend kicks off with new, light blue TulsaSound jerseys, $3 Beers & Sodas and a TulsaSound Pint Glass giveaway presented by Busch Light, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD & AM 1430 The Buzz.

Friday, July 12 - A TulsaSound themed Friday Night Fireworks Show featuring live music from TulsaSound's own Ann Bell presented by News on 6 & 92.9 The River.

Saturday, July 13 - Get to the stadium early as the 1st 1,500 fans will receive their own TulsaSound jersey courtesy of 1-800-Got-Junk?, NewsChannel 8 & 103.3 The Eagle.

Sunday, July 14 - Wrap up TulsaSound Weekend presented by Busch Light with a FUNday Sunday. We will have a Team Poster giveaway, Kids Eat Free & much more presented by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 & Mix96.5.

August 1 & 2: Return of the wildly popular Tulsa Noodlers!

Thursday, August 1 - The Noodlers are back tub-thumpin' with a Noodlers Sling Can Cooler Giveaway to the 1st 1,000 fans. It's a Noodlers cooler you can wear over your shoulder! Plus $3 beers & sodas presented by FOX23, 97.5 KMOD & 92.1 The Beat.

Friday, August 2 - A special Noodlers edition of Friday Night Fireworks, PLUS we are commemorating Tulsa's Noodling Queen & News on 6 anchor, Tess Maune with a Noodling Bobblehead for the first 500 fans presented by Wild Country Meats, News on 6 & Big Country 99.5.

Saturday, August 3 - Back-to-School Night - Drillers Backpack Giveaway for the first 1,000 kids (14 & under) and Mascot Mania with Hornsby's friends by Williams, NewsChannel 8 & K95.5.

Sunday, August 4 - Cinco de Mayo Part II - It's our rainout makeup party for Cinco de Mayo! Drillers Sombreros, live music and food & drink specials presented by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 & Mix96.5.

August 14 - 18: It's 918 Weekend featuring Tulsa Raft Racers proudly presented by Chick-fil-A Tulsa

Wednesday, August 14 - Bark in the Bark & $3 White Claws PLUS, the first 1,000 fans into the ballpark will receive a pair of limited-edition Raft Racers Hawaiian Shorts courtesy of City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ & 100.9 KTSO.

Thursday, August 15 - The raft racing party continues with $3 beers & sodas, plus the first 1,000 fans will receive the matching limited-edition Raft Racers Hawaiian Shirt. Ride those rapids & get here early to complete the set courtesy of FOX23, 97.5 KMOD & 92.1 The Beat.

Friday, August 16 - Raft Racers themed throwback Friday Night Fireworks presented by John Zink Hamworthy Combustion, News on 6 & 98.5 The Bull.

Saturday, August 17 - Night two of back-to-back Raft Racers themed throwback Fireworks Show plus a special Raft Racers BeerFest presented by Chick-fil-A Tulsa, NewsChannel 8, News102.3 KRMG & Skiatook Paws and Claws.

Sunday, August 18 - A Raft Racers Life Jacket Koozie Giveaway to the first 500 fans and Kids Eat Free presented by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 & Mix96.5.

September 5 - 8: Fan Appreciation Weekend

Thursday, September 5 - Football Night - Celebrate the return of fall and football season. The first 1,000 fans will receive Drillers Football Jerseys, plus enjoy $3 beers & sodas presented by FOX23, 97.5 KMOD & AM 1430 The Buzz.

Friday, September 6 - OKC Thunder Night- Celebrate Oklahoma's NBA Team prior to its 2024 - 2025 World Championship run! Appearances from the Thunder Girls, Storm Chasers, Thunder Drummers and more, plus a special Thunder-themed post-game Fireworks Show presented by On the Cusp Pediatric Dentistry, News on 6 & 98.5 The Bull.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Saturday, September 7 - Harry Potter Night- Custom Drillers Harry Potter themed jerseys, Drillers Harry Potter "House's" Hat Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans, trivia, games & more presented by UScellular, NewsChannel 8 & K95.5.

We will have 4 different House & Colored Drillers Hats - Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. You won't know which hat you're getting when you enter!

Don't let the "Drillers sorting hat" decide your House's fate, purchase a $25 package in our Budwiser Terrace to guarantee your House Drillers Hat & skip the line. Purchase here.

Sunday, September 8 - Regular Season Finale, Fan Appreciation Fireworks Show and a SPECIAL APPEARANCE to be announce soon! Presented by NewsChannel 8 & K95.5.

