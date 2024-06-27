Sod Poodles Fall Behind in Series in Tulsa

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Amarillo dropped game three of the series in Tulsa to fall behind in the series 2-1 on Thursday night. The Sod Poodles were held to one run on six hits as Dylan File spun his second straight quality start without a decision.

Four of Amarillo's six hits for the game came in the first three innings against Chris Campos in his Double-A debut. Despite the traffic on the bases, Campos and the Drillers managed to keep Amarillo off the board to alleviate the threat.

File had similar success managing the bases after allowing four hits through his first three innings of work. An infield fly and inning-ending ground out got the right-hander out of the second inning while a double play quickly erased a one-out single in the third. A two-out triple and RBI single behind it got the game's first run across for either side as Tulsa took a 1-0 lead after the fourth. File then spun back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the fifth and sixth to give him his second straight and fifth overall quality start for Amarillo.

Kevin Graham drew a one-out walk in the top of the seventh off new pitcher Michael Hobbs to end the run of consecutive batters retired at 13. The second straight walk issued by Hobbs put Kristian Robinson aboard as well. Wilderd Patiño evened the score with a RBI single to easily score Graham.

Jhosmer Alvarez took over on the mound for Amarillo and saw a one-out single come around to score on a two-out RBI double to give the Drillers a 2-1 lead in the seventh. Tim Tawa put himself into scoring position thanks to a dribbler in front of the plate that resulted in a two-base throwing error. Amarillo was unable to capitalize on the miscue as Tawa would end the inning still standing on second base serving as the tying run. Cole Percival worked the eighth inning on the mound for Amarillo and retired all three batters he faced to send the game to the top of the ninth.

Patino tried to use his speed to turn a two-out single into a double but was thrown out on the play to end the game and give the Drillers the 2-1 win on Thursday night.

RHP Billy Corcoran (3-2, 2.40 ERA) will take the ball for Amarillo on Friday night. The right-hander has worked six straight quality starts on the mound for Amarillo, including six innings against the Drillers the first time he faced them with a Double-A High seven strikeouts on June 8th. First pitch from ONEOK Field is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Friday night.

NOTES:

PATWOÑO: Amarillo outfielder Wilderd Patiño was the lone Soddie to have a multi-hit effort in game three in Tulsa on Thursday night. He finished the game 2-for-4 and drove in the only Amarillo run with a RBI single in the top of the seventh. It was the first multi-hit game for Patiño since also going 2-for-4 against Tulsa on June 8th. Thursday was his 13th multi-hit game of the season, sixth most among Sod Poodles players this season.

THE DYLAN FILES : Thursday night was the second straight and fifth overall quality start for Dylan File, who worked six innings while allowing one run on six hits with four strikeouts. His five quality starts are the second most on the team this season behind Billy Corcoran. File's four strikeouts put him 26 shy of 500 career minor-league strikeouts. File also spun consecutive quality starts on May 9-14.

