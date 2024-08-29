Travs Run Away from Sod Poodles, 11-5

Amarillo, TX - The Arkansas Travelers scored in seven of nine innings and beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 11-5 on Thursday night. All nine Travs had at least one hit with three leaving the ballpark. Cole Young topped the offense with three hits as they also drew eight walks. Hogan Windish, Jared Oliva and Kaden Polcovich all went deep. Logan Gragg was the winner on the mound working three scoreless, no-hit innings after entering in a tie game. Four relievers combined to allow one run on two hits over six total innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Windish hit a two-run homer in the second inning that erased an early deficit and put the Travs up by a run.

* Ben Williamson delivered a two out RBI hit in the fourth that put the Travs on top for good.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Cole Young: 3-5, BB, run

* LF Kaden Polcovich: 1-2, 3 BB, 2 runs, HR, RBI

* RHP Logan Gragg: Win, 3 IP, 2 BB, K

News and Notes

* Oliva extended his hitting streak to 11 with an opposite field homer in his final at-bat.

* Garrett Davila stretched his hitless, scoreless streak to 14 innings over 10 games.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with RHP Juan Mercedes (7-5, 2.99) making the start against RHP Joe Elbis (0-2, 4.61). First pitch is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

