Flying Chanclas Plate Four in the 3rd in Losing Effort on Thursday

August 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The Flying Chanclas returned to Wolff Stadium Thursday to take on the Midland RockHounds. After winning game two on Wednesday, San Antonio looked to continue the momentum in game three. The Flying Chanclas jumped out to a 5-2 lead after scoring four runs in the third inning. However, Midland scored four runs from the fourth through seventh innings to claim a 6-5 victory.

Sam Whiting was the starting pitcher for the Flying Chanclas. The right-hander failed to make it out of the first inning on Thursday. Denzel Clarke was hit by a pitch to start the game. Brennan Milone flew out to center field, and Clarke advanced to second base. Will Simpson reached base on an infield single. Shane McGuire drove in Clarke with a single to left field. Jordan Groshans drove in Simpson with a sacrifice fly to right field. After allowing a single and a walk, Carter Loewen took over on the mound. Loewen struck out Jeremy Eierman to end the inning. San Antonio trailed 2-0.

Chen Zhuang was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. After a scoreless first frame, the Chanclas plated a run on two hits in the second inning. Robbie Tenerowicz started the inning with a double. After retiring the next two batters, Zhuang allowed an RBI single to Ray-Patrick Didder. San Antonio cut the deficit in half.

San Antonio captured the lead with four runs in the third inning. Cole Cummings was hit by a pitch with one out in the frame. Connor Hollis doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Romeo Sanabria drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to left field. On the play, a fielding error by Brayan Buelvas allowed Sanabria to reach first base. Tenerowicz hit a fly ball 413 feet to left field for a three-run home run. The Flying Chanclas took a 5-2 lead.

Midland got a run back in the top of the fourth inning. Facing Daniel Camarena, Clarke reached base on a fielding error. Milone singled to left field to put two runners on base. Simpson drove in Clarke with an infield single. Midland cut the deficit to 5-3.

The RockHounds tied the game in the sixth inning. With David Morgan in the game, Jeremy Eierman singled to left field. Junior Perez grounded out, and Eierman advanced to second base. Jack Winkler replaced Eierman at second base. On the first pitch to Clarke, he hit a line drive 425 feet to left-center field for a two-run home run. His 12th long ball of the season made it a 5-5 game.

Midland regained the lead in the top of the seventh inning. After retiring the first batter, Morgan walked Groshans. Buelvas drove in Groshans with a double to right-center field. The Flying Chanclas trailed 6-5.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Seth Elledge took the mound for Midland. Castanon flew out to right field to start the inning. Perez Jr. lined out to the shortstop for the second out. Didder grounded out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 6-5

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 24-29, 55-66 on the season

Attendance: 3,157

Sam Whiting (Missions starter): ND, 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB

Chen Zhuang (RockHounds starter): ND, 3.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R (4 ER), K, HR

Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 31st

Victor Lizarraga (#9 Padres prospect): Not Scheduled to pitch

Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): DNP

Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 0-3, RBI, R, K

Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, September 1st

Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 30th

David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): L, 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, BB, K, HR

Henry Bolte (#5 A's prospect): 0-3, BB, K

Denzel Clarke (#10 A's prospect): 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, HBP

Daniel Susac (#11 A's prospect): DNP

Jack Perkins (#18 A's prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, September 1st

Brennan Milone (#24 A's prospect): 1-4, BB, K

Brayan Buelvas (#26 A's prospect): 2-4, 2B, RBI, K, E

Will Simpson (#29 A's prospect): 2-5, RBI, R, K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Friday, August 30th. Left-hander Austin Krob (4-10, 4.79) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Jake Walkinshaw (1-1, 2.00) is scheduled to pitch for the RockHounds. Friday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.