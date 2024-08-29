RoughRiders Ink Double Play Sponsorship with Dave & Buster's

August 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, have announced a partnership deal with Dave & Buster's.

"We are proud supporters of the Frisco RoughRiders baseball organization and admire their commitment to engaging with fans both on and off the field. This partnership seamlessly merges the thrill of baseball with the unparalleled entertainment experience that Dave & Busters is known for, creating an exciting fusion of sports and fun for all fans to enjoy," said Robert Jenkins, VP Sales & Local Strategy.

As part of this partnership, Dave & Buster's is the presenting sponsor of all home RoughRiders double plays. Additionally, the second inning of each home game is a Dave & Buster's Double Play Inning. If the RoughRiders record a double play during the top of the second inning, fans in attendance receive a Dave & Buster's Double Play card, valid for double the game play at participating locations.

"Both the RoughRiders and Dave & Buster's are focused on providing entertainment for all ages, making this partnership a seamless fit," said Scott Burchett, RoughRiders General Manager. "Whether you spend an evening at Riders Field or Dave & Buster's, you are guaranteed to create lasting memories."

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.