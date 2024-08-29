Wind Surge Strike First, Can't Recover Against Springfield

August 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge lost 6-3 to the Springfield Cardinals at Riverfront Stadium. While Wichita connected on a pair of homers in their final game as the Turbo Tubs this season, the Cardinals put up all six of their runs without any scoreboard response until they were down to their final out, which was too little too late.

Tanner Schobel jolted a two-run blast, his 10th of the season, out to the left field berm in the bottom of the first. Back-to-back Wind Surge hitters have crossed the 10 long ball threshold in back-to-back games after Aaron Sabato did so last night.

Springfield scored their first run on a long double play in the top of the fourth when Matt Lloyd touched the plate before a rundown between first and second base ended the frame with a 2-1 score in favor of Wichita. R.J. Yeager brought the Cardinals ahead on a two-out, two-run single to left in the following inning.

Nathan Church entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the top of the ninth and singled to center to improve Springfield's lead to 4-2. Yeager did another solid and singled home two more batters later for a ninth-inning Cardinals three-spot.

Kyler Fedko yanked a solo shot, his third of the season, to left-center in the bottom of the ninth when Wichita was down to their final out, which got recorded four pitches later with a 6-3 final score.

Jaylen Nowlin falls to 5-6 on the season after the loss. He gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits with four walks and six strikeouts in four and two-thirds innings.

The Wind Surge continue their series with the Springfield Cardinals on Cancer Awareness Night at Riverfront Stadium tomorrow, Friday, August 30, at 7:05 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

