Keyber Rodriguez Delivers Go-Ahead Grand Slam in Riders' 8-5 Win
August 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
SPRINGDALE, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 8-5 on Thursday evening from Arvest Ballpark.
Northwest Arkansas (25-28, 60-62) opened the scoring against Frisco (31-23, 75-48) starter Mitch Bratt. After a one-out error, Josh Lester belted a two-run homer to left to help the Naturals to a 2-0 lead in the first inning for the second consecutive night.
In the home half of the second inning, Jack Pineda delivered a two-run double to extend the Naturals lead to 4-0.
The Riders found the run column in the top of the fourth inning. Cody Freeman mashed a leadoff double before scoring on an RBI single by Abimelec Ortiz. Luis Mieses made it a 4-2 game, driving in Ortiz with a single to left.
After allowing four runs (three earned) in his first two innings Bratt settled in to spin 6.0 innings, surrendering just the three earned runs on five hits and two walks while fanning five.
The Naturals extended their lead in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI groundout by Tyler Tolbert against Ricky DeVito (4-0).
Trailing 5-3 in the top of the eighth inning, Keyber Rodriguez mashed a go-ahead grand slam against Anderson Paulino. Two batters later Alejandro Osuna added a 403-foot solo homer to give Frisco a 7-5 lead and make it three consecutive multi-hit games for the lefty.
Seth Clark worked a scoreless bottom of the eighth, allowing a leadoff single before getting out of the inning with a double play and a groundout.
Ortiz padded the Riders lead with an RBI single in the top of the ninth, plating Freeman to push the lead to 8-5.
Skylar Hales worked a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout, extending the Riders winning streak to four games with his third save of the season.
Offensively, Frisco logged 12 hits as Mieses led the charge with three. Osuna, Freeman and Ortiz each collected two hits and Rodriguez paced the team with four RBI.
The RoughRiders continue a six-game set on the road against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, August 28th. The Riders will turn to RHP Nick Krauth (8-5, 5.60) against RHP Steven Zobac (5-2, 2.33) for the Naturals.
