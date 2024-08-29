Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Walk-off Winner

August 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Colin Barber sent the faithful home happy Wednesday night, sending an RBI single to right field in the 11th inning, completing a come-from-behind 7-6 walk-off win over Tulsa at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks, playing as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits on Wednesday, have won three games in a row, as well as four of their last five.

The Drillers, who boasted a 5-1 lead after four innings, were held in check by lefty Julio Robaina, who permitted two hits and one walk over 4.1 shutout innings out of the Corpus Christi bullpen.

CC cut the deficit to three in the seventh, with Zach Cole working a walk, stealing second and racing home on a two-out single by Luis Baez.

Logan Cerny doubled to begin the eighth, setting the stage for a two-out, two-run home run by Rolando Espinosa, his 10th home run of the year.

Brice Matthews, who collected a two-out RBI single in the third for the club's first run, worked a four-pitch walk to start the ninth. Matthews then stole second before cantering to third on a wild pitch. Barber then evened the game at 5 with a sac fly to right, prompting extras.

Tulsa and Corpus Christi exchanged sac flies in the 10th, with Espinosa doing the honors in the home half. Alejandro Torres, who worked a 1-2-3 ninth, induced a double play to cut short the Drillers 10th.

Lefty Brody Rodning picked up his first win as a Hook by stranding the automatic runner at third in a perfect 11th.

Two walks, the first intentional to Cole, sent the stage for Barber's bases-loaded heroics.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.