Drillers Drop Third Straight to Hooks

Corpus Christi, TX - A tough road trip for the Tulsa Drillers continued Thursday in Corpus Christi. One night after falling in 11 innings for their seventh loss in the current trip, the Drillers surrendered runs in six of the first seven innings and never led in falling to the Hooks 12-3 at Whataburger Field. The Drillers are now just 1-8 on their 12-game road trip.

The Drillers have been outscored 26-54 on the trip, averaging less than three runs scored per game. They now have a 2-13 road record in August and are 8-17 overall in the month.

Thursday's loss came with Orlando Ortiz-Mayr on the mound, and it was a rare off night for the right-hander. Ortiz-Mayr came into the game having worked at least five innings in 12 straight starts. The streak ended as he lasted just 4.1 innings after giving up six runs on five hits. Ortiz-Mayr uncharacteristically walked five batters, matching a season high.

The 12 runs from the Hooks came on 12 hits. They included three home runs with two coming off the bat of ninth-place hitter Austin Deming. One of Deming's two home runs was a grand slam in the sixth inning against reliever Kelvin Bautista.

The Hooks also had success on the bases, going a perfect 5-5 on stolen base attempts.

All three of Tulsa's runs came in the fifth inning. Donovan Casey doubled home two runs, then scored himself on a base hit from Noah Miller.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Tulsa matched a season high with four errors in the game. Catcher Griffin Lockwood-Powell was charged with three throwing errors. The Hooks committed three errors.

*Bautista allowed four runs in his one inning of work. Christian Suarez was the only Tulsa pitcher to escape the game unscathed, holding the Hooks scoreless in the eighth inning.

*Tulsa batters struck out 13 times in the game, marking the 66th time this season that they have struck out at least ten times.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will look to get their second win of the road trip on Friday night against the Hooks. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Tulsa - RHP Chris Campos (1-2, 3.52 ERA)

Corpus Christi - RHP Aaron Brown (3-7, 4.50 ERA)

