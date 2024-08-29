Fateful 7th Sinks Travs in Amarillo

August 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo, TX - An eight-run bottom of the seventh inning pushed the Amarillo Sod Poodles past the Arkansas Travelers, 11-6 on Wednesday night. The fateful inning saw the Travs go from four runs ahead to four runs behind as they utilized three different pitchers. Arkansas out hit Amarillo by two but issued a season worst 11 walks. Hogan Windish, Jared Oliva, Victor Labrada and Kaden Polcovich all had multi-hit nights. Taylor Rashi was the winner out of the Sod Poodles' bullpen with Jimmy Joyce getting tagged with the loss. Brandyn Garcia threw three scoreless innings and Travs Kuhn two.

Moments That Mattered

* Victor Labrada hooked a double inside the right field to score two with two out in the sixth and give the Travs the lead.

* Christian Cerda paid off the walks in the seventh with a three-run double to put Amarillo in front.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jared Oliva: 2-4, BB, run, 3B

* LHP Brandyn Garcia: 3 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, 2 K

* RHP Travis Kuhn: 2 IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* Oliva extended his hitting streak to 10 with his third consecutive multi-hit effort.

* Garcia has not allowed a run in his past six outings totaling 20.2 innings.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with LHP Danny Wirchansky (6-6, 2.60) making the start against LHP Yu-Min Lin (3-5, 4.50). First pitch is at 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

