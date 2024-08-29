Hence, Shutdown 'Pen Help Cards Even Series
August 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
WICHITA, KS - The Cardinals bullpen authored 5.1 scoreless innings in relief of starter Tink Hence, and Bryan Torres and Dakota Harris each tallied two hits as Springfield defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 2-1 on Wednesday night at Riverfront Stadium. The Cardinals with the win evened the series at a game apiece.
Decisions:
W: Benito Garcia (2-1)
L: CJ Culpepper (0-1)
S: Matt Svanson (24)
Notables:
Bryan Torres went 2-for-5 for the Cardinals to extend his hitting streak to 4 games, during which he is 11-for-16. Torres is now batting .452 for the month of August.
Jeremy Rivas went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 5 games.
Leonardo Bernal went 0-for-2 with two walks in his Double-A debut for Springfield.
Tink Hence struck out 6 over 3.2 innings of one-run ball.
Matt Svanson is 24-for-24 in save opportunities for Springfield this season and has not allowed an earned run since June 26, a run covering 19 appearances.
Trent Baker came off the injured list made his first appearance since July 23 against Corpus Christi and fired a 1-2-3 7th
On Deck:
Thrusday, August 29: SPR LHP Alex Cornwell (6-2, 5.14 ERA) vs WCH LHP Jalen Nowlin (5-5, 4.96 ERA)
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV
