Travs Rally; Can't Hang On

April 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers rallied to take a lead but could not hold it late as the Springfield Cardinals took a 6-5 win on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Spencer Packard led the Travs comeback effort with two hits including his first home run of the season and three runs batted in. Three Springfield relievers did not allow an earned run over the final four innings as a three-run top of the seventh turned out to be the decisive frame.

Moments That Mattered

* Cole Young hit a two out, two-run single in the fifth to get the Travs on the board. Packard followed with the home run to put the Travs in front.

* The go-ahead runs for the Cardinals came in the seventh inning. With runners at second and third, Matt Lloyd hit a groundball to first base. Tyler Locklear's throw home was a bit off target and both Cardinal runners scored to give them the lead.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Cole Young: 2-4, run, 2 RBI

* LF Spencer Packard: 2-4, run, HR, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* Young and Packard posted the first multi-hit games of the season for Arkansas.

* Luis Curvelo (1.2 IP) and Peyton Alford (2 IP) each pitched scoreless baseball in their season debuts.

Up Next

Arkansas looks to avoid a sweep on Sunday afternoon with LH Danny Wirchansky starting against RH Edwin Nunez. It is a Family Sunday, Military Appreciation and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is at 1:35 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

