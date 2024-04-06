13-Run Explosion Grants Wind Surge the First Win in 2024

The Wichita Wind Surge won 13-3 from Riverfront Stadium against the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday, April 6. The win gives Wichita their first win of the 2024 MiLB Season and a 1-1 record on the young campaign.

Aaron Zavala struck first for Frisco on an RBI single against Wind Surge starter Travis Adams in the top of the third. The following batter Liam Hicks doubled the RoughRiders advantage to 2-0 on a sacrifice fly the next at-bat.

In the bottom of the third, Wichita brought four runs to the plate to match their total from the previous night. Emmanuel Rodriguez started with an RBI single to score Kyler Fedko. Rodriguez later scored alongside Alerick Soularie on a two-run double by Tanner Schobel off the base of the left center field wall. Kala'i Rosario then worked an RBI single to bring home Schobel.

While four runs in a half-inning is a solid feat, the Wind Surge topped that with five more in the last of the fourth. Andrew Cossetti floated a two-RBI single to shallow center field. Ben Ross singled in Cossetti, and then Ross scored alongside Rosario on a two-run line drive back up the middle to make the score 7-2 Wind Surge.

Schobel pushed his RBI tally on the night to three with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. Frisco also found their third run in the top of the sixth when Zavala came in on a balk by Wind Surge reliever Taylor Floyd.

For the cherry on top for Wichita, Kala'i Rosario hit a three-run home run just over the wall in right field in the bottom of the eighth inning to push the game to an eventual 13-3 final. Adams earned the win after five innings of one-hit baseball with four strikeouts.

