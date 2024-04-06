Justin Foscue Makes MLB Debut

FRISCO, Texas - Former Frisco RoughRiders infielder Justin Foscue made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on Friday, April 5th in their game against the Houston Astros from Globe Life Field.

Foscue pinch hit for Marcus Semien in the Rangers' 10-2 win over the Astros, popping out to second on the first pitch he saw before playing defensively at second base and catching the final out of the game.

The Rangers No. 7 prospect was a member of the RoughRiders in both 2021 and 2022, winning the Texas League Championship with the club in 2022. Over 127 games with Frisco total, he hit .280/.358/.465/.823 with 38 doubles, 17 home runs and 94 RBIs. His 31 doubles in 2022 were tied for the ninth-most in a single season in franchise history.

In 2023, he spent the entire year with Triple-A Round Rock, slashing .266/.394/.468/.862 with 31 more doubles, 18 homers and 84 RBIs.

A first-round pick of the Rangers out of Mississippi State University in 2020, Foscue starred for the Bulldogs during his college days. During his sophomore season, he was named a Second Team All-American by the ABCA and D1Baseball.com.

Foscue is the third former RoughRiders player to make his MLB debut in 2024 and the 200th player in franchise history, joining Wyatt Langford and Justin Slaten.

