Wichita Hands Frisco Big Loss

April 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kansas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped the second game of the season to the Wichita Wind Surge 13-3 on Saturday night from Riverfront Stadium.

RoughRiders (1-1) jumped in front early with two runs across in the third inning. Aaron Zavala started the scoring with an RBI single up the middle that hit the second-base bag and Liam Hicks then added a sacrifice fly on the following pitch.

Wichita (1-1) answered in the third with three runs of their own to take the lead and then tacked on five in the fourth and another in the fifth to take a 10-2 advantage.

Zavala reached and scored on a balk in the sixth, but the Riders could not muster any more offense on the night.

In the eighth, the Wind Surge added on with a three-run home run from Kala'i Rosario, the first home run of the season.

Frisco was just held to five hits, two from Hicks, who is 4-for-5 to start his season, and one from Zavala, Josh Hatcher and Abimelec Ortiz.

On the hill, Riders starter Emiliano Teodo (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs (all earned) over his 2.2 innings in his Double-A debut. Travis Adams (1-0) went five innings, giving up just the two unearned runs for Wichita to take the victory home.

RoughRiders pitchers walked eight batters to just five strikeouts on the night.

The RoughRiders and Wind Surge will meet for the finale of the three-game series on Sunday, April 7th at 1:05 p.m. from Riverfront Stadium. RHP Nick Krauth (0-0, -.--) will take the ball for Frisco against RHP Pierson Ohl (0-0, -.--) for Wichita.

