Missions Homer Four Times, Plate 18 Runs in Saturday Night Victory

April 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their three-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Following their 12-run output on Friday night, the offense continued their momentum and added 18 runs on Saturday night. The offense hit four home runs and collected 10 hits. Ray-Patrick Didder left the yard twice and Zach Reks hit the first Missions grand slam of the season. The Missions improved to 2-0 with an 18-5 victory.

The Missions took the lead in the top of the first inning. Facing Luke Albright, Nathan Martorella drew a two-out walk. Cole Cummings legged out a double to center field and Martorella scored to give the Missions an early 1-0 lead.

Robby Snelling was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw faced some trouble in the bottom of the second inning. Afte retiring the first two batters, J.J. D'Orazio singled and Neyfy Castillo drew a walk. A wild pitch from Snelling moved both runners into scoring position. The 20-year-old left them stranded after striking out Jesus Valdez.

For the second consecutive night, San Antonio plated seven runs in one inning. With one out in the top of the third, Jakob Marsee doubled and stole third. Albright walked Marcos Castanon before allowing a three-run home run to Nathan Martorella. The right-hander walked Cole Cummings, gave up a single to Michael De La Cruz and walked Robert Perez Jr. With the bases loaded, Zach Reks left the yard with a fly ball to center field. San Antonio improved their lead to 8-0.

The offensive output continued in the fourth inning with two runs on one hit. Marsee drew a walk to start the frame before stealing second and third base. After striking out the next batter, Will Mabrey walked Martorella. The southpaw struck out Cummings before walking De La Cruz. Zach Barnes took the mound to replace Mabrey. Robert Perez Jr. Drove in two runs on an infield single. San Antonio improved their lead to 10-0.

The Sod Poodles were held scoreless until the bottom half of the fourth inning. Leading off the frame, A.J. Vukovich homered to left-center field. His first long ball of the season made it a 10-1 ballgame.

Snelling's night ended after four innings of work. The #3 Padres prospect allowed one run on two hits while walking three batters. The southpaw struck out four batters along the way. Josh Roberson took the mound in the bottom of the fifth inning for the Missions.

With an 11-1 lead, Jared Kollar entered the game for the Missions. On the second pitch of the inning, Deyvison De Los Santos hit a home run to left field. His first long ball of the season made it an 11-2 ballgame.

The runs continued to come for the Missions in the eighth inning. Facing Carlos Meza, Reks drew a one-out walk. Ray-Patrick Didder lifted a fly ball over the right field wall for a two-run home run. His first long ball of the season extended the Missions lead to 13-2.

Amarillo chipped into the deficit in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Yovanny Cruz, De Los Santos singled and advanced to second base on a balk. Vukovich connected on his second homer of the night to make it a 13-4 ballgame.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Missions used the long ball and plated five runs on just two hits. Martorella scored the first run of the frame on a fielding error from Valdez. Stepping to the plate with the bases loaded, Didder cleared the bases with his second home run of the night. His second long ball of the night made it an 18-4 lead for San Antonio.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 18-5

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 2-0 on the season

* 7-run 3rd inning (2nd night in a row with 7-run inning)

* Outscoring Amarillo 30-10 in the series

* Five homers through the first two games

* Robby Snelling (Missions starter): ND, 4.0 IP, 2 H, ER, 3 BB, 4 K, HR

* Luke Albright (Sod Poodles starter): L, 2.1 IP, 5 H, 8 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, 2 HR

Prospect Recap

* Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #35 MLB): ND, 4.0 IP, 2 H, ER, 3 BB, 4 K, HR

* Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

* Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 1-5, 2B, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 SB, 2 K

* Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 7th

* Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 2-3, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 4 R, 3 BB

* Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 9th

* Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): DNP

* Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): DNP

* Marcos Castañon (#18 Padres prospect): 0-5, R, BB, 2 K

* Yu-Min Lin (#4 Dbacks prospect): DNP

* Ivan Melendez (#8 Dbacks prospect): 0-5, GIDP, K, E

* Dylan Ray (#9 Dbacks prospect): DNP

* Deyvison De Los Santos (#14 Dbacks prospect): 3-5, HR, RBI, 3 R, K, E

* A.J. Vukovich (#15 Dbacks prospect): 3-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, 2 K

* Yilber Diaz (#16 Dbacks prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 7th

* Kristian Robinson (#17 Dbacks prospect): DNP

* Caleb Roberts (#30 Dbacks prospect): 1-4, 2B, BB

The San Antonio Missions will conclude their three-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday, April 7th. Right-hander Ryan Bergert is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Yilbert Diaz is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. Sunday's first pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. from Hodgetown.

