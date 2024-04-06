Drillers Complete Comeback, Improve Record to a Perfect 2-0

April 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - The Tulsa Drillers stayed perfect with their second win of the young season on Saturday night, but the victory came in a different fashion than their opening day win. After falling behind early, Tulsa hitters drew seven walks against four Northwest Arkansas relief pitchers in the final four innings to earn an 11-4 win at Arvest Ballpark.

The Drillers were stymied through the first five innings by Naturals starting pitcher Mason Barnett. Barnett's strong outing was backed by two runs in the third inning from the Naturals and two more in the fourth.

Trailing 4-0, Tulsa broke through in the sixth when Barnett departed the game with one runner on base and one out. Jose Ramos' RBI double and Griffin Lockwood-Powell's RBI single cut the Naturals' lead in half.

Taylor Young brought the game within one run with a solo home run in the seventh inning.

The Drillers completed the comeback in the eighth inning by scoring seven runs on two hits, thanks to seven walks off of three different Northwest Arkansas pitchers.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Ben Casparius made his first start of the season for the Drillers and completed 2.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks with five strikeouts.

*Young's home run in the seventh marked the first from the Drillers this season.

*Ramos, Lockwood-Powell and Young finished with two hits and two RBI each.

*Relievers Michael Hobbs, Juan Morillo and Logan Boyer made their Double-A debuts and combined for 4.0 scoreless innings before Antonio Knowles closed out the win with a scoreless ninth inning.

*Tulsa pitchers have combined to strike out 28 Northwest Arkansas hitters in the first two games of the season.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will play the final game in their season-opening, three-game series with the Naturals on Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark. First pitch for game three will take place at 2:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

TUL - RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr

NWA - RHP Chandler Champlain

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.