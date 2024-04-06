Homer Happy RockHounds Secure Series Win

April 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Midland mustered three home runs as part of a 12-hit attack Saturday night, knocking off the Hooks, 7-1, before 6,021 fans at Whataburger Field.

The RockHounds opened the scoring in the second with a two-out, three-run homer from Jack Winkler. Colby Thomas added a solo shot in the fifth before Cooper Bowman went yard with a man on and two out in the eighth.

Corpus Christi's lone marker came on a two-out single by Miguel Palma in the second. Colin Barber, who doubled to start the frame, scored on the play.

Palma reached base in three of four plate appearances, going 2-for-3 with a walk. Barber added a single in the eighth to complete a 2-for-4 performance.

Hooks starter Alex Santos II, making his Double-A debut, kept Midland off the board in two of his three innings of work.

Carlos Betancourt pitched a perfect fourth in his lone frame. Jacob DeLabio tallied three strikeouts in a scoreless ninth.

