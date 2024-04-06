Hence Halts Travs in Season Opener
April 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers dropped their 2024 season opener to the Springfield Cardinals, 6-1 on Friday night in front of 6,579 at Dickey-Stephens Park. Pine Bluff native Tink Hence started on the mound for Springfield and pitched 5 shutout, no-hit innings to earn the win, allowing only a walk to the next the last hitter he faced. Arkansas did not have a hit until the seventh inning and finished with just three on the night.
Moments That Mattered
* Springfield scored twice in the fifth inning on five hits to push their lead from one to three.
* The Cardinals all but put the game away by scoring three times over the next two innings.
Notable Travs Performances
* LF Spencer Packard: 1-4, run, 2B
* RHP Logan Evans: L, 4 IP, 2 H, UER, 3 BB, 2 K
News and Notes
* Of the 14 Travs who played, 6 were making their Double-A debuts.
* The crowd of 6,579 was the largest for a home opener since 2015
Up Next
Game Two of the season is Saturday night. LHP Reid VanScoter makes his Double-A debut as the Arkansas starter against RH Tekoah Roby for Springfield. There is a magnet schedule giveaway, a solar eclipse glasses giveaway and the Travs will be wearing theme jerseys for the "Total Eclipse of the Park". First pitch is at 6:05 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
