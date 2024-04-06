Springfield Comes from Behind to Trip Travelers

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Cardinals scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning and got four innings of one-run work from their bullpen in a come-from-behind 6-5 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. With the win, Springfield runs its record to 2-0 for the first time since 2017.

For the second straight night the Cardinals struck first with a two-run top of the second inning. Jimmy Crooks led off with a single to left field and scored from first base on a double down the left field line to make it 1-0 Springfield. Yeager came in to score with two outs when Jeremy Rivas delivered a single through the right side to make it 2-0.

After a sacrifice fly by Nathan Church gave the Cardinals a 3-0 lead in the 5th, the Travelers (0-2) came back to take the lead with a four-run bottom of the inning. With two outs and runners on second and third, Cole Young lined a 1-2 pitch from Cards starter Tekoah Roby to right center field for a two-run single making it 3-2. Two pitches later, Spencer Packard launched a two-run homer to right field to give Arkansas its first lead 4-3.

The Cardinals took advantage of an Arkansas miscue to take the lead in the top of the 7th. Rivas led off with a four-pitch walk and advanced to third on a single to right center by Bryan Torres. Church followed with a single through the right side to score Rivas to tie game at four. After a strikeout and a stolen base put runners on second and third, Matt Lloyd hit a ground ball to first baseman Tyler Locklear who made an errant throw home allowing two runs to score to give Springfield a 6-4 lead.

After the Travelers scored an unearned run in the bottom of the 7th, Ryan Shreve and Matt Svanson combined to retire the final seven hitters in order to end the ballgame.

Reliever Leonardo Taveras (1-0) got the win for the Cards allowing an unearned run on two hits with three strikeouts over 1.2 innings. Arkansas reliever Jarod Bayless (0-1) took the loss allowing three runs in the seventh inning. Svanson retired the side in order with two strikeouts in the 9th to pick up his first save of the season.

The Cardinals will go for the sweep in the series finale on Sunday in North Little Rock with right-hander Edwin Nuñez on the mound for his season debut. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 pm.

