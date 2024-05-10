Travs Escape with 11 Inning Win

May 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita, KS - In a wild roller coaster finish, the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Wichita Wind Surge, 5-4 in 11 innings on Friday night. The Travs took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning but Wichita tied the game before leaving the winning run at third base. Arkansas then took the lead by one in the 10th before the Wind Surge tied it but again left the winning run at third base. Then in the 11th, the Travs scored twice and Wichita answered with one and had the bases loaded with no one out but Logan Gragg retired three in a row to end the game. Gragg stranded the bases loaded in each of the final two innings. Morgan McCullough had two hits including a homer and drove in three and Alberto Rodriguez had three hits including two doubles and an RBI to lead the offense. Blas Castano (4 IP), Jarod Bayless (2 IP) and Peyton Alford (2 IP) all threw shutout ball to open the game.

Moments That Mattered

* Travis Kuhn struck out Emmanuel Rodriguez to end the 9th and force extra innings.

* After a bases loaded hit by pitch tied the game in the bottom of the 10th, Gragg entered and got a groundout to keep the score tied.

* Alberto Rodriguez opened the 11th with an RBI double and Morgan McCullough followed two batters later with an RBI hit to make the lead two.

* With the lead down to one, the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the 11th, Gragg struck out consecutive hitters and then induced a groundout to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Alberto Rodriguez: 3-5, run, 2 2B, RBI

* SS Morgan McCullough: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBI

* RHP Blas Castano: 4 IP, 2 H, 4 K

* RHP Logan Gragg: Win, 1.1 IP, 2 H, UER, BB, 2 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas improved to 2-1 in extra inning games with both wins coming on the road.

* Spencer Packard had two hits for the fourth consecutive game.

Up Next

The teams continue their series on Saturday night with RHP Logan Evans (2-1, 1.57) getting the start. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

