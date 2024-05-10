Wind Surge Outlasted by Travelers on Fireworks Friday

May 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge dropped their first game of the series 5-4 in 11 innings against the Arkansas Travelers. Wichita tied the game in the ninth and tenth innings before Arkansas finally defeated them in extra innings.

The lone blemish on the night for Marco Raya was a Morgan McCullough two-run home run in the top of the second. Raya bounced back and threw for four innings, his longest appearance of the season off the mound.

Jaylen Nowlin flourished in his second straight appearance as the piggyback to Raya's opener. The lefty tallied a season-high eight strikeouts over five and a third innings.

While the runs seemed few and far between, Wichita rallied in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extras. Ben Ross brought in Kala'i Rosario on a bases-loaded fielder's choice before Jorel Ortega singled to left to score the pinch runner Alerick Soularie.

Alternating runs followed in the tenth, beginning with Spencer Packard lining an RBI single to right in the top half of the frame. The Wind Surge loaded the bases in the bottom of the tenth before Jake Rucker was hit by a pitch to score Emmanuel Rodriguez from third in a 3-3 tie.

Two more Travelers runs followed in the eleventh, and Ortega singled home another run in Aaron Sabato in the bottom of the frame before a bases-loaded game-ending groundout.

Miguel Rodriguez received his third loss of the season; he now stands at 1-3. Following up Nowlin in extras, he gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in one and two-thirds innings of work.

Wichita looks to bounce back and take the series against Arkansas tomorrow, Saturday, May 9. The first pitch from Riverfront Stadium on Margaritaville Night & Jersey Giveaway is at 6:05 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

