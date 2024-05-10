Cardinals Split Twinbill in Springdale

May 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - The Springfield Cardinals (19-10) split a doubleheader with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (14-14), taking the first game 6-3 but dropping the second game 1-0 on Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark. The Cardinals are 5-3 through the first eight games of their two-city road trip.

Decisions:

Game 1:

W: Tekoah Roby (2-1)

L: Mason Barnett (1-1)

S: Andre Granillo (4)

Game 2:

W: Anthony Simonelli (2-0)

L: Trent Baker (2-2)

Notables:

All 11 runs the Cardinals have scored in the series have come with two outs.

Jimmy Crooks went 3-for-3, his second three-hit game of the season. The Cards' catcher is batting .364 with a 1.005 OPS through 13 games this season.

Bryan Torres had his season-opening 23 game on-base streak come to an end with an 0-for-3 outing in game two.

Springfield shortstop Jeremy Rivas extended his on-base streak to 18 games with a walk in the second inning of game two.

The Cardinals allowed just 2 earned runs in 13.1 IP in the two games combined.

Game one starter Tekoah Roby fired a season-high 5.1 innings and picked up his second win of the season.

Edwin Nuñez dazzled in his second straight start, tying a career high with 4.0 shutout innings and a season-high 5 strikeouts.

Andre Granillo's save in game one was his 4th of the season, second-most in the Texas League this year. The Cardinals' 10 saves are the most in the circuit.

Springfield's three hits in the second game ties a season low.

The Naturals' walk-off win in the bottom of the 7th inning in game two was the Cards' first walk-off loss of the season.

Springfield's 1-0 loss in game two was the second time the Cardinals have been shut out this season. The Cards and Wichita Wind Surge are the only teams in the Texas League without a shutout this season.

On Deck:

Friday, May 10: SPR RHP Max Rajcic (3-2, 7.71) vs NWA LHP Tyson Guerrero (0-1, 5.54)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

Final line for number 23 #Cardinals prospect Edwin Nuñez tonight: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, BB, 5 K.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.